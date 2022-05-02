Investigation regarding Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) incident to be done on merit: Sanaullah

LAHORE:Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that incident at LAHORE:Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that incident at

Masjid-i-Nabwi (Peace Be Upon Him) had badly injured the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Law

and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar at Model town.

Holy Mosque He further said that certain elements violated the sanctity of thejust for the

sake of political mileage.

Rana Sanaullah said that a case has been registered against elements involved in the incident

and action against such elements would be taken on merit.

He further said that it was very unfortunate that the party which was facing this allegation

had not condemned the incident.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had tried to use religion for gaining his political motives

and still he was not refraining from doing so.

He continued adding that PML-N never got afraid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, despite they had

made fake cases against PML-N leaders.

He said that political difference should remain to the extent of politics.

On this occasion Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar strongly condemned the incident and

termed it as shameful.

He said that no section related to 295-C (blasphemy) was used in FIR and added that cases had

been registered under sections 295 and 296.

He said that 295 and 296 sections were applicable on Mosques, gurdwaras, temples and churches

adding that these provisions were there to maintain religious harmony.

He said that investigation would be done purely on merit.