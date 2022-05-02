World Immunization Week observed

Health Care Society, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) observed World Immunization Week by organizing the National Symposium on Immunization (NSI-2022) with the theme ‘Long Life for All’ and highlighting the importance of vaccination and global health issues. The inaugural session started with the address and welcome speech of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madni, Advisor IUB Health Care Society. In his address, he said immunization issues can be resolved with proper immunization campaigns throughout the country. He said IUB Health Care Society and especially students are performing an exceptional Job in spreading the awareness word and eventually creating strong advocacy for developing the healthcare, as much as possible. Chief Guest, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arian, District Health Officer (PS), Bahawalpur in his address, appreciated the tremendous progress the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is making especially in Hepatitis Free University. He admired the efforts of the IUB Health Care Society in this regard. He asserted that maintaining a healthy nation is absolutely inevitable in order to make progress. Guest of Honor, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Pharmacology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur highlighted the importance of immunization. Senior Medical Officer and Co-Advisor, Dr. Safeena Siddique, talked about how immunization campaigns should play a role in the Post COVID-19 Era.