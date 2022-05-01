Another intelligence failure

Intelligence deals in uncertainties and rarities. Its job is to provide foreknowledge to reduce uncertainties of decision-makers and action-takers. History of terrorism in Pakistan shows that female suicide bombers and terrorists have been rare. Such rarity should not have gone unnoticed, had the intelligence been fully active, with its eyes and ears open to anticipate the unexpected move of the terrorists. Earlier, our intelligence failure resulted in gruesome attacks on FC HQ and camps in Panjgur, Noshki and Turbet. Scores of militants acquired new weapons, got training, managed to march unhindered till the targets and launched massive attacks. The valiant defenders had to lay down their lives to repulse and annihilate the assailants. The disconnect between the intelligence and security was quite obvious.

The proscribed terrorist and insurgent group, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), is operating in Balochistan for last so many years. During the last two years, it has become quite active and launched many terrorist attacks in Quetta, other parts of Balochistan, and even in Lahore and Karachi. It was the foremost duty of the intelligence agencies to penetrate its ranks and files to counter their activities, foil their evil designs, have knowledge of their plans and modus operandi and take out their leadership. The success in this regard seems inadequate. The BLA attacks in Quetta, Lahore and now Karachi are enough to reach this conclusion.

BLA-H, headed by Harbiyar Mari, and BLA-A, Aslam Achoo Group, are the insurgent groups operating in Balochistan. BLA-H is not very active and has been banned internationally. Harbiyar belongs to a renowned political family and knows his limits to delve into terrorism. He has political agenda that can be addressed through negotiations. BLA-A, Aslam Achoo Group, commanded by Aslam Achoo, who was killed in encounter, is more lethal. Now it is commanded by Bashir Zeb Baloch. Its sub group Majid Brigade, comprising very few rabid militants, prefers to carry out suicide attacks. One Rehman Gul is its master trainer. This group is involved in scores of attacks on FC, Police and the Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The intelligence agencies and LEAs should focus on them. Their number ranges between 500-700, mostly in Afghanistan and Iran. Total number of militants of all groups is not more than 1500. They can be tackled with persistent intelligence efforts.

The other side of the coin should not be ignored. There is a palpable unrest among a large number of Baloch people over the perceived injustices and harsh measures adopted by the security agencies to tackle the insurgents. At the top of the issues is the pricking problem of missing persons. This issue should be resolved forthwith so that the families suffering from the agony of the separation of their dear ones could get reprieve. Every citizen should be treated as per law of the land. The matter should not be left to the arbitrariness of security agencies to decide the fate of the suspects. Civil oversight over the anti-insurgency campaign is absolutely essential. It is a good omen that new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to address the issue of missing persons. On his recent visit to Balochistan he said, “Today, I’m making a promise. I will speak for missing persons along with you, we will raise the issue with powerful quarters. And we will talk to them on the basis of law, justice and merit.” The grievances of Baloch people should be addressed and negotiations should be initiated with their genuine leaders.

Like Balochistan, the terrorists in KP province, especially in the tribal areas adjacent to Afghan border, are persistently attacking the security forces of Pakistan. During the last one month more than 25 officers and soldiers of Pakistan army have embraced martyrdom. The militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are operating from Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban Government, despite assurances, has not been able to bridle them. Pakistan was constrained to strike at their locality in Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan which resulted in death of more than forty people affiliated with TTP. In a positive move, the Afghan Taliban government disarmed the Mangal Bagh group, residing in Afghanistan, and moved them away from the Pak-Afghan border.

It is a grave point of concern that Chinese nationals are being targeted by Baloch militants. A few months ago, nine Chinese engineers and workers, who were working at Dasu Dam, were ambushed and killed in a terrorist attack. The Chinese government resented it and urged Pakistan to beef up the security of their workers. The Karachi incident has again highlighted the loopholes in the security of the Chinese citizens. The Chinese embassy and consulate in Pakistan strongly condemned this terrorist act and asked Pakistan to ‘conduct a thorough investigation of the attack and severely punish the perpetrators. It also asked all levels of relevant Pakistani department to take practical measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan, and ensure that similar incidents do not happen again’. The involvement of hostile foreign intelligence agencies, aiming to undermine CPEC and Pak-China relations, can be behind these attacks.

It is not an ordinary situation and extra-ordinary measures are required to handle it. Pakistan will have to go all out to annihilate the terrorists and insurgents. Besides the security of Pakistani citizens, the security of Chinese nationals, working in Pakistan, should be our prime objective. We cannot afford to let anybody undermine our relationship with China on which depends our economic and strategic well-being. Intelligence agencies must work day and night to foil the conspiracies and nefarious designs of the terrorists to ensure security and stability of the country. We can seek China’s help in form of techint to trace and track the terrorists lurking in Balochistan and Afghanistan. The culprits involved in terrorism should be awarded severe punishments through courts.