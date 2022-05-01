Imran distances himself from sloganeering at Masjid-i-Nabwi

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has distanced himself from the pilgrims who hounded and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during their visit to Masjid-e-Nabwi on Thursday, saying he could “not even imagine” of asking anyone to carry out sloganeering at the sacred place. Imran made the remarks in an interview with ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif, the full recording of which will be aired on the first day of Eidul Fitr. “I have spoken about Islamophobia at every forum,” Imran is seen as saying in a snippet of the interview. “The reason for doing so is my belief that until you do not love Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), your faith is not complete. I cannot think of asking anyone to do sloganeering at that sacred place. Nobody who loves the prophet (PBUH) can even think of it.”