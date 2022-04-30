Met Office forecasts rain, dust storm during Eid holidays

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a spell of rain with dust storm and thunderstorm during the Eid holidays in different areas of Pakistan.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to May 3.

The Met Office has forecast light rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 2 to 4. Dust thunderstorms with light rains are expected in DI Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Waziristan while rain with wind storms predicted in Chitrali, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat and Kurram.

Dust-storm is likely to hit Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin on May 1 and 2. Dust and thunderstorm with light rain is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2 to 4.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority while issuing alerts to all district governments directed them to take precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident.

A spokesman of PDMA said that the emergency operation centre of the authority would remain 24/7 operational and people can contact on helpline number 1700 in case of any emergency.