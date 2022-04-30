Doors of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) opened for PM

The government of Saudi Arabia Friday night opened the doors of Roza e Rasool (PBUH) for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation. The prime minister along with his delegation went inside the Roza e Rasool and recited Darood o Salam. The prime minister also offered fateha at the resting places of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique (RA) and Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Friday on the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia. Governor of Makkah Khalid Bin Faisal Al Saud and Saudia Arabia’s Advisor National Security Dr Musaed Al-Aiban received the prime minister.

The prime minister was accompanied by key cabinet members, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

During the visit, he will have meetings with the Saudi crown prince and other officials, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties, and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. After his arrival in Saudi Arabia, the prime minister along with his delegation paid respects at the Roza e Rasool (PBUH) and offered Nawafil in Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madina.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

The regular high-level visits are a key feature of this special relationship. The prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will impart a strong impetus to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.