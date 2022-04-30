Eid: 60-day clemency announced for inmates in AJK Jails inmates on account of Eid-ul-Fitr

On the auspicious occasion of the Holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday granted a 60-day special remission for prisoners in their sentences so that they would be able to celebrate Eid with their families. It was officially announced that the AJK president approved the clemency while exercising the powers vested in him under Article 10 of the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1974, AJK President office said on Friday. All prisoners, except those involved in heinous crimes such as anti-state activities, or murder, would benefit from the clemency.