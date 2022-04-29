Pakistan proposes EU to ease terms for GSP scheme.

Saudi police confirmed that five Pakistani citizens had been arrested in connection with the incident at the Prophet’s Mosque on Thursday.

Saudi Press Agency reports that Medina police spokesman said guards had arrested five Pakistani citizens who had assaulted a diplomatic entourage of Pakistani woman and her accomplice while in the courtyard of the Prophet’s mosque.

According to a spokesman, the judicial process ended with the arrest of these individuals and the issue was referred to the relevant authorities.

These people surrounded the Pakistani minister and his staff, chanting slogans and using abusive language towards Mariam Aurangzeb, whereas Shah Zain Bugti’s hair was also pulled and pushed. News had been circulating since Thursday night that the rioters had been arrested since Thursday night, the Saudi embassy in Pakistan confirmed that the Pakistani chanting slogan had been arrested in Medina on Friday night. It is done.

However, the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia was uncertain about it and said no such reports had been confirmed. Whatever happens, it will eventually show up on Saudi Press and then it can be confirmed.