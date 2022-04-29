NHA to build interchange motorway link road  near H-16 sector

ISLAMABAD: National Highway Authority plans to build model prison Interchange at 17th Avenue near H 16 sector on link Road from Grand Trunk Road and Motorway. An official of NHA told APP on Friday that basically the “Construction of Model Prison Interchange at 17th Avenue (H-16) on Islamabad Link Road from N-5 to Motorway M-1/ M-2 Interchange” was a project related to Ministry of Interior which had requested NHA to take up the project on deposit work basis. He said that the project construction time would be finalised subject to preparation of feasibility, detailed design and availability of financial resources.

He said that the Interchange would also provide alternate link to sectors I-15 and I-16.