MQM-P ‘agrees’ on removal of Kamran Tessori

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) changed its strategy for the appointment of Governor Sindh as Kamran Khan Tessori is likely to be replaced by another party colleague.

The sources privy to the development said that the MQM-P, which earlier refused to replace Kamran Tessori, has now shown flexibility on the matter.

The sources within the party said that Barrister Farogh Naseem has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Kamran Tessori for the slot. It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling party in Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had demanded Tessori’s removal from office, accusing him of “creating a political divide and further widening the gap between urban and rural areas of the province.” PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said that Tessori has not succeeded in closing the gap between the urban and rural areas and politics. In the reply, the MQM-P termed Mehdi’s statement as unnecessary and non-serious. “The PPP should address the growing sense of deprivation during its 15-year rule in Sindh. The PPP does not have the right to comment on the performance of Governor Sindh,” the MQM-P added.

Earlier, it was reported that Justice Maqbool Baqar (Retd) has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Sindh Governor. Maqbool Baqar, who has served as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh was being considered as the strongest candidate to succeed current Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori. Speaking to a private Tv channel, Baqar said that people were extending him facilitation over his likely appointment as the Sindh Governor, however, the former interim CM Sindh said that he was not officially informed regarding the matter. Before the government formation, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also reacted to speculations regarding replacing Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.