Saudi Arabia to be requested for taking action against those involved in using indecent language at Masjid e Nabvi: Sana

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan strongly condemning disrespectful incident occurred at Masjid-e-Nabvi said on Friday that the government would request Saudi Arabia to take appropriate action against those who used indecent language in the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi and misbehave with ministers.

Addressing a press conference along with Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, he said the interior ministry had sought advice from the law department about taking legal action against the culprits. The law ministry had also been asked to assist that whether cases could be filed here in Pakistan, he said. He said violating the sanctity of Masjid e Nabvi was a “shameful act”. “What happened in Medina last night was saddening and badly damaged our image,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said the act was pre-planned in Pakistan at the behest of former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed were making efforts to provoke public sentiments against their rivals, he said. He said Imran Khan should refrain from spreading anarchy and hatred in the country only to achieve his political objectives. Such things were not useful for parliamentary system, he added.

The minister said the incident was preplanned and it was not difficult to stage a protest with the help of 50-100 people. He said Federal Minister Shahzain Bugti was physically assaulted while Marriyum Aurangzeb was also harassed and misbehaved. “My ministry is going to make a humble request to the Saudi government to take appropriate action in this regard so that such behaviour is controlled.

We will also apprise them that the whole nation passed through a stressful period when they came to know what happened at the holy mosque.” Sana Ullah said Saudi authorities would be requested to identify the culprits through CCTV footage and share details with Pakistan so that appropriate action could be taken against them. He said these culprits should be sent back and they should not be allowed to stay there.

Such elements did not deserve to be at holy places as it could cause religious disharmony here. He said the former prime minister Imran Khan was also targeting institutions for this purpose. He said Imran Khan would have to answer people for his bad governance during the last four years. The minister said that Imran Niazi was staging various dramas aimed at safeguarding himself for possible several corruption scandals.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had ordered a reference against Farrah Khan- a front woman of Imran Khan. He said the entire nation stood with judiciary and Chief Elections Commissioner. The Cyber Crime Wing of FIA would not be utilized against freedom of expression or for political purposes, he added.

He said capacity of Cyber Crime Department was being enhanced. Stern action would be taken against those who were running smear campaign against judiciary and armed forces on social media, he added.