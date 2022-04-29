Old record of irrigation dept burnt

FAISALABAD: Old record was burnt to ashes due to fire incident in the record room of Irrigation Department Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that sweepers of the department set waste material on fire after cleaning the office but it engulfed the nearby record room. As a result, old record, furniture and other material present in the record room was burnt.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, spokesman added.