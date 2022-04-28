NAB authorises inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi over corruption

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorised an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi (Alias: Farah Khan) and others on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering, and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.

In this regard, Director General NAB Lahore has been directed to conduct an inquiry in this matter as per law. Huge turnover amounting to Rs. 847 million has been found in her account during the last 3 years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.

These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period. According to NAB spokesman, multiple adverse media reports were found where Farhat Shahzadi (Alias: Farah Khan) was alleged to be involved in asset beyond legal means.

While reviewing the income tax returns of Farhat Shahzadi, it was allegedly observed that her assets have significantly increased from the year 2018 onwards for unknown reasons. Moreover, she has been frequently travelling to foreign jurisdictions; 09 times to the USA and 06 times to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).