USA, China, UK remain top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during last 9 months

ISLAMABAD: The United States remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the USA during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at US $5000.275 million against the exports of $3564.575 million during July- March (2020-21), showing growth of 40.27 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2126.778 million against the exports of $1405.890 million during last year, showing an increase of 51.27 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1671.218 million during the months under review against the exports of $1508.325 million, showing growth of 10.79 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1360.317 million against $1086.763 million during last year, showing an increase of 25.17 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1297.94 million against $1134.728 million last year, the data showed.

During July- March (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded $1067.644 million against $830.646 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $758.795 million against $559.664 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $827.686 million against the exports of $595.201 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $369.382 million against $ 746.347 million during last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $648.936 million against $438.626 million, showing growth of 47.94 percent, according to SBP data.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $379.661 million against $330.983 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $524.059 million against $417.837 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $303.194 million during the current year as compared to $365.513 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $294.467 million against $228.539, to Malaysia $316.572 million against $15.572 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 26.64 percent in nine months, from US $18.713 billion to US $ 23.699 billion.