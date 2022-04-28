Banks to remain open this Saturday before Eid holidays

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday stated that all banks and their branches shall remain open on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

“In the wake of public holidays announced by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday, April 30, 2022,” the statement issued by the central bank read.

Banks shall remain open on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Banks will ensure 24/7 availability of ATMs, Mobile Banking and Internet Banking etc. during Eid holidays

from 2nd to 5th May, 2022. See PR: https://t.co/D1T51IN4I4 pic.twitter.com/lEIGs3nxG4 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 28, 2022

Moreover, the SBP directed the banks to ensure 24/7 availability of Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) such as ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking, etc during these Eid holidays.

Bank holidays for Eid ul Fitr 2022

A day earlier, the SBP announced the closure of four days on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, a statement issued by the central bank said.

As a result, all the banks in the country will remain closed from May 2 (Monday) to May 5 (Thursday).

Earlier, the Government of Pakistan Tuesday issued the schedule for the Eid ul Fitr holidays, which will start on May 2, according to a notification issued in this regard.