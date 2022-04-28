Bistro Noir — filling the fine-dining void with French and Italian delicacies

Over the years, Islamabad has seen multiple European fine dining restaurants mushroom up, reach peak success but eventually die out such as Tiramisu, Cafe Aylanto, Barolo and Luna Caprese.

As glamourous and exciting it is to run a restaurant, it is equally challenging to maintain the quality of food and the service, however, luckily for Islamabad, we have a new entrant into the market, namely Bistro Noir and it seems like it is here to stay, thanks to the premium quality experience that it offers.

Nestled in the heart of Islamabad in F-7, Bistro Noir serves authentic French and Italian cuisine.

The restaurant boasts an elaborate menu and the sitting space is spunky yet classy with a vibrant outdoor area that brims with the energy of a warm and attentive waiting staff as well as patrons that seem excited to try what the new eatery has to offer.

The décor is European chic, sophisticated & minimalistic. It is quite spacious with two indoors floors and an outdoor sitting area with a fire-wood oven, black and white themed furniture and gazebo umbrellas. The outdoor ambience` makes one feel as if they were dining at a carefree Parisian Street café`.

We are treated with an impressive and delectable eight course Iftari cum Dinner. Starting with chocolate coated dates and a strawberry mojito to open the fast with.

Then, we are served with an array of artfully and heartily created appetizers including the Festa Del Frutto, pull out garlic bread, tantalising crackling chicken, tender pieces of chicken toasted in a sweet, sour and spicy sauce topped with sesame seeds.

One of my personal favourites on the menu was the crispy calamari, lightly coated calamari rings served with mustard mash potatoes and aioli. Next, we have the main as a thinly crust, Margherita Pizza, a classic red sauce pizza topped with freshly torn mozzarella and basil, with the most authentic taste of Italy.

Also, as a main, we have the sundried tomato ravioli, authentic ravioli stuffed with quintessential Italian flavours, served on house special ragu. It is a visual treat that is both filling and scrumptious. The winner of the show is the ever so succulent, short rib, marinated and slow cooked for 24 hours to ensure fall off the bone smoky tender beef, served with a signature chimichurri sauce.

For desserts, we have the beautifully decorated, green tea panna cotta, garnished with a purple pansy flower, served with a flower shaped teaspoon, giving it an Alice-in-Wonderland-esque vibe. We also have a coffee-dusted Tiramisu served with your choice of hot drink, I go for Spanish latte but on the menu, we also have cappuccino, cortado and V60. The attention to detail is impeccable and the taste it true to the original flavours of the dishes, thanks to the team of Chefs, that are trained from SCAFA, School of Culinary and Finishing Arts.

We are entertained and served by a team of warm and attentive waiting staff and managers but the best part of the entire experience was the presentation of the dishes, which were like works of art, cooked, baked and designed thoughtfully to appease all senses.

The quantity is sufficient but the plates are not overflowing with food but Pakistani patrons must remember to approach European style multiple course dinner with a different mind-set, as the focus of the dishes is on the quality and it is better for one’s overall health to eat until 80 percent full as opposed to 200 percent full.

“While Islamabad has so much to offer, we saw a void in the fine dining space and wanted to introduce a world class experience locally. We brought some of the best culinary talents across Pakistan under one roof to offer authentic flavours. The elaborate menu, delicious desserts, serene ambience and world class service will only add to the many reasons that would make you fall in love with this place,” Zeeshan Gaya, CEO and founder of Bistro Noir.