Miftah Ismail holds meetings with global bond investors in London

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has held meetings with key global bond investors in London.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad were also present in the meetings, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting with investors was hosted by JP Morgan, at its European Headquarters in London. More than 30 global investors in global debt markets, representing asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds from North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia attended the meeting.

The finance minister briefed investors on his discussions with the IMF in

Washington DC last week, and on efforts to complete the 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

Miftah Ismail underlined the need for prudent and responsible fiscal policy while supporting the poor and those hardest-hit by the rising global inflation.

The finance minister affirmed to investors the government’s desire to extend the program duration through June 2023 as a signal of Pakistan’s commitment to reform.

The investors showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan. They appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to ensure fiscal sustainability.

Miftah Ismail thanked the management of JP Morgan on organising the successful investment conference in London, which is the heart of European Financial Market.