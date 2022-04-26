Abdul Rehman Kanju assumes charge as Minister of State for Interior

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Tuesday took charge as Minister of State for Interior Division. Officials of the Interior Ministry welcome him upon his arrival at the ministry.

Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar briefed the minister about the affairs of the ministry and various public welfare projects. The minister said that he joined the politics to serve the masses.

Facilities would be provided to the masses at NADRA, Passport, FIA and other ministry departments, Abdul Rehman said. He said that they would make effort to address public problems at their doorsteps.