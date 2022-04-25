Ambassador Moin invites GIC to tap Pakistan’s potential

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moinul Haque has invited Global Innovation Center (GIC) to invest and take advantage of friendly policies offered by the Pakistani government to Chinese investors. According to China Economic Net (CEN), the Ambassador highlighted the expanding science and technology cooperation between Pakistan and China. He also invited the Center to benefit from the initiatives and incentives taken by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate investment in Pakistan in ICT, New Energy Vehicles and emerging technologies, and he also assured of the Embassy’s full support in this regard.

Earlier Director General of the Center Mr. Zhao Gang called on Ambassador Moin ul Haque at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing. Zhao briefed the Ambassador on GIC and its desire for cooperation with Pakistan in science and technology, focusing on incubation of new businesses, developing electricity storage devices, semi-conductors and New Energy Vehicles.

He informed that GIC was planning to set up an office in Pakistan, and as well as establishing a China-Pakistan Trade, Energy and Investment Center in its Shenzhen office.