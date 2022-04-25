Construction, repair work of roads in Murree starts

The Highway Department on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noorul Amin Mengal has kicked off construction and repair work of different roads in Murree. According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, construction and repair work of ‘Lower Topa to Jhika Gali’, three kilometer long road had been started. The commissioner during his recent visit to Murree had directed the authorities concerned to complete construction and repair work of different roads in Murree to facilitate the visitors.The rehabilitation work of three km long road from ‘Lower Topa to Jhika Gali’ would be completed before Eid ul Fitr.

Seven kilometers long road, ‘Kuldana to Mall Road and Sunny Bank to GPO Chowk’ would also be constructed.The construction and repair work of different roads in Murree would be completed within shortest possible time frame so that the tourists do not face any difficulty, he said. The Commissioner said that an amount of Rs.500 million had been allocated for rehabilitation of main and link roads of Murree which is about 40 kms long.In addition to the maintenance and repair work, patchwork, re-carpeting painting, repair of guard railings and lane marking would also be done, he added. The commissioner said that the sign boards would be installed on both sides of the roads to guide the tourists and to reduce the road accidents.Apart from Eid days, the trend of tourists towards Murree would be more in the coming days due to summer season, Noorul Amin added. The Highway Department had been instructed to complete the repair and maintenance work of these roads as soon as possible, he said adding, with the completion, these roads would be convenient not only for the tourists but also for the local residents.