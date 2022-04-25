Bank of China issues overseas green bonds equivalent to 2.05 bln USD

BEIJING: Bank of China has successfully priced three green bonds overseas, which were issued by its three overseas branches in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Singapore, and Luxembourg, and the total scale is equivalent to 2.05 billion U.S. dollars.

Despite the turbulent market environment, the transaction is still favored by high-quality investors at home and abroad, the bank said. The funds raised from the transaction will be used to support green projects such as domestic and overseas renewable energy, clean transportation, green buildings, sustainable water resources, and waste-water management, it said.

The bank said it will continue to follow China’s green development strategy, promote the practice of green finance, and help the coordinated development of economic, environmental, and social benefits.