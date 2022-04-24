Pakistan Railways reduces fare by 30% for three days of Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced a 30 percent discount in train fares for three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The discount would also be on the fares of ‘Thal Express’ which has been recently resumed in collaboration with a private company. This passenger train runs from Rawalpindi to Multan.

Pakistan Railways has also announced a reduction in fares of Sir Syed Express on Eid. The passengers can avail 40 percent discount on the tickets for May 2.

The Railways has announced that the cut in fares has been announced as per routine on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.