HEC announces April 25 deadline to apply for LAT

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is conducting Law Admission Test (Law-LAT) on May 15,2022 for candidates desiring to get admission in a five-year undergraduate LLB Degree Program in HEC/PBC recognized public and private sector universities/institutions and their accredited affiliated colleges.

According the official sources, the HEC Law Admission Test will be conducted in major cities of the country. Students can select any center of their choice. The HEC Law Admission Test will be held on May 15, 2022. The last date to apply for Law admission test is April 25, 2022. The students are encouraged to submit applications online at the HEC website.

It is to mention here that HEC Law Admission test is compulsory for admissions to LLB program in any government or private university and their affiliated colleges. The students who have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent and who have appeared in the final examination of HSSC or equivalent and their result is awaited are eligible to apply for LAT Test. Any change in the examination date will be communicated through http://etc.hec.gov.pk Applicants who register themselves through HEC online registration process will download their Roll Number Slips through http://etc.hec.gov.pk a week before the examination date. The applicants may select any examination center from the list available in the application form. HEC informed that the examination center will not be changed after registration.