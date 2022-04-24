Imran’s attempts to regain power through agitation, bound to fail: ANP

Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Leader in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak here Saturday said that all attempts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to regain power through politics of agitation and adaptation of a baseless ‘foreign conspiracy narrative’ would bound to fail.

He said Imran Khan was making failed attempts to hide his government’s three and half years’ poor performance under the guise of an alleged lettergate. Talking to APP, he said the national security committee (NSC) had again rejected Imran’s conspiracy narrative.

“Imran’s politics was now issueless after NSC’s categorical statement declaring that there was no foreign conspiracy behind toppling of the Imran led government.”

Babak said

“Imran Khan has a habit of staging what he called ‘theater drama’ at nights in order to get cheap popularity as evident from his recent public meetings at Peshawar, Karachi and Lahore and 126 days aimless Islamabad sit in,” he said.

The veteran politician feared that Imran Khan’s policy of intolerance, hatred and agitation may divide Pakistani society besides creating anarchy, chaos and violence.

He said ANP strongly believed in supremacy of democracy, constitution and was supporting the present elected government in order to push democratic system forward.

“ANP stands with democracy, parliament and the people of Pakistan,” he said, adding general elections without electoral reforms would be unproductive and a futile exercise.

Babak said political stability was imperative for economic growth and prosperity of people and expressed the hope that level playing fields would be given to all political parties and candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Wajid Ali Khan, former KP Minister and ANP leader said that Imran’s false narrative of foreign conspiracy had been exposed after the NSC statement.

He said NSC was a high level national security committee presided over by the Prime Minister and its findings were based on facts and ground reality that must be accepted to all.

Wajid Khan said Imran Khan had first deceived masses in the name of change and religions and was now misleading people on lettergate.

He said Imran’s could not hide his government’s poor performance under the guise of lettergate, which was purely a diplomatic matter.

He said ToshaKhana’s incident had exposed the ill intention, greed and lust for money’s designs of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Imran’s had received expensive gifts as Prime Minister rather than an individual and its purchase on throwaway prices by him from ToshaKhana showed his ill intention and ‘lust for money’.

Wajid Ali Khan said that electoral reforms were inevitable for free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

“Political parties are always ready for general elections but in the prevailing circumstances, ANP would support electoral reforms so that no person can raise fingers on elections results in future.