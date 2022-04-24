Construction on monuments, roads costing Rs2.5 billion launched in Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of monuments and adjoining roads at Benazir Bhutto Park and Hussaini Chowk, which would be completed at a cost of Rs2.5 billion. The administrator laid the foundation stone on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony of Sports Complex at Star Ground, Sherpao Colony, Malir, said a statement. On this occasion, Sindh Minister Sajid Jokhio, Member National Assembly Agha Rafiullah, Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Alam Jamoat and Project Director Neighborhood Scheme Nazir Memon also addressed. PPP District Malir District Administrator Riaz Khatri, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Municipal Commissioner Malir and other officials were also present.

The administrator said that three stadiums and a modern sports complex would be constructed in the 20-acre Star Ground and roads around the sports complex would also be constructed. He said, “Benazir Bhutto Park is also being constructed to provide recreational facilities to the people of the area, which will provide play area for children, separate area for women, jogging track, walking track and other facilities.”