PM chairs meeting of members of parliament

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday chaired a meeting of the members of parliament belonging to Balochistan.

Addressing the members, the prime minister said that Balochistan was gifted with huge natural resources. He said that they should learn from the past, adding the people of the province had the rights over the natural resources.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood and Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Israr Tareen, Acting Governor Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and members of parliament attended the meeting, a press release said.

The prime minister said during their previous tenure, they had allocated Rs11 billion for the province under NFC award. He opined that there should be uniform development of all the provinces as the country was likened to a family.

The prime minister also assured to resolve the water issues of the province on priority basis. Lauding role of the people of Balochistan in the history of the country, he said that natives of this province had rendered huge sacrifices. He also expressed his resolve to ensure development of Balochistan and sought support of the elected members in this regard.