CM removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking action over negligence have removed Deputy Commissioner (DC), District Health Officer (DHO), and Assistant Commissioner of Dadu with immediate effect here on Saturday.

The action was taken against the negligence over fire-incident occured in the Faiz Mohammed Chandio village of district Dadu. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had removed DC Dadu Samiullah Shaikh, DHO Hameed Shaikh, and AC Fahim Lakhair.

The CM had appointed Murtaza Shah as a new DC of Dadu. He directed the newly appointed DC to rehabilitate the burnt village after taking the charge of the office. He expressed his disappointment over the incident and said that the affected village would be rehabilitated.