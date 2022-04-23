Officials visit route of Youm-e-Ali procession to review arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Qasim Ijaz here on Friday visited the route of Youm-e-Ali procession and checked the arrangements and security measures. According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district Police had chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions to be held on Ramazan 20 and 21. Over 3500 police personnel were deployed to ensure security of the Youm-e-Ali processions, he added. More than 100 traffic personnel were also deployed on the routes of the processions to regulate vehicular traffic. Routes leading to the processions were closed for all types of traffic and alternative routes were also highlighted. Traffic police in collaboration with the district police had set up traffic diversion points in different areas and additional personnel were deployed on alternative routes to ensure traffic flow. Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad had instructed all the officers not to allow traffic near the procession and parking should be at a distance of 200 yards.