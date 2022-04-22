‘No foreign conspiracy’ against PTI govt: NSC concludes after meeting

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday discussed the “threatening” telegram and concluded that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan’s government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired today’s NSC meeting, and according to a statement from the PM Office, the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington was discussed in detail.

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan briefed the meeting about the content of the diplomatic cable. “The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decision of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.” The meeting was attended by the services chiefs and federal ministers.