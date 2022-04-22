Diplomats urged to portray Pakistan’s positive picture

KARACHI: The leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the Karachi based diplomats to present positive picture of Pakistan where peace and security situation is very much satisfactory, also for foreign investors and tourists.

The diplomatic corpse, invited by KCCI leadership at the Iftar reception on Thursday, included Consul Generals and Commercial Counselors of various countries.

In their short speeches, Patron-in-Chief of KCCI Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and President M. Idress Memon highlighted the economic potential including very attractive areas of trade and investment in Pakistan.

They emphasized the diplomats that with dispensation of the best information they should convince and motivate their investors to come to Pakistani and invest in different potential sectors. KCCI leaders offered full cooperation of the chamber and sharing of data with foreign missions here on trade, industry, and investment avenues in Pakistan especially in Karachi.

They invited foreign companies to participate in KCCI’s 4-day international trade expo ” My Karachi Oasis of Harmony” scheduled to be held here at Karachi Expo Center from May 13, 2022. They also spoke of the blessings of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

The Consul General of South Korea, representing all diplomats present in the reception, thanked KCCI and praised hospitality of Karachiites.