Islamabad High Court to live stream judicial proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah has decided to live stream the judicial proceedings of the high court from now onwards.

Following the orders, the IHC’s IT department installed cameras and a live streaming system in Justice Minallah’s court. Today’s judicial proceedings will be streamed live on a limited scale for trial.

After the trial goes successful, the live streaming will be available on the official website of IHC.

Meanwhile, Justice Minallah sought suggestions from the court reporters and directed the IHC’s journalists association to provide assistance to make the experience better.