PTI established its government just on social media through propaganda: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said former prime minister Imran Khan just spoke lies before the public as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had established its government just on social media through propaganda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI was become in power for reducing inflation but it had increased inflation during its tenure.

He said the PTI would face people’s anger when its ticket holders would go in public for political campaigns.

The minister said the PTI’s narrative regarding the fake letter had been exposed because people were wise and knew very well about the matter.

He further said Sheikh Rashid did nothing during his ministry except holding press conferences, adding all corruption cases would be surfaced with solid proof against the previous government.

The interior minister maintained that the present government would make short and long terms goals and it would try to achieve them by utilising all-out efforts.

He said the government would take all decisions with consultations of its allied political parties.