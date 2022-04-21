Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Balochistan Awami Party, headed by Khalid Hussain Magsi and Jam Kamal Khan, Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Besides discussing the overall political situation, the delegation members lauded the prime minister for putting the development of Balochistan among the government’s priorities. Federal Minister Israr Tarin, Senators Anwarul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, and Samina Mumtaz, Members of National Assembly Ihsanullah Reki and Rubina Irfan, and Member of Provincial Assembly Bilawal Afridi attended the meeting.