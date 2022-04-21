New rain spell in AJK, GB, KP, Snowfall in Muzaffarabad

The temperature turned cold last night after an unexpected light snowfall on the Makra mountains in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) near Muzaffarabad, along with rain showers, while weather forecasters predict new rain over Punjab, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The snowfall transformed the weather pleasant and cooled in Muzaffarabad amid frigid winds, providing solace and respite for locals who had been suffering from the blazing heat for the past several days.

In Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has recorded cloudy weather and strong winds turning the weather pleasant for Karachiities as westerly wave is affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

The mercury could go upto 37 degree Celsius in Karachi as weather office predicts hot weather in in day time.

Multiple cities in Punjab received light rain shower and weather remained cloudy along with strong winds providing respite for respective cities residents.

The weather office predicts more rains in Lahore, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Dir, Chitral, Malakand, Bunair, Kohistan, Haripur, Abbotabat, Mansehra, Peshawar, Kohat, Kuram and other cities.

The weather in Balochistan and Sindh will remain hot and dry.

The weather office said cloudy weather in most upper parts of the country, however, rain-wind or thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm may also occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.