On Thursday, rivals shot and killed a 30-year-old lawyer outside his home in the village of Arifwala.

A large police contingent arrived in the village and cordoned off the area for investigation. The incident occurred on the premises of the village no. 81 Police Station (Saddr).

The lawyer’s body was transferred to the Arifwala hospital.

Both parties had a long history of animosity, according to police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.