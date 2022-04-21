PEIRA, NPO sign MoU to increase national production

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Production Organization (NPO) and the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to increase the productivity of the institutions. Chief Executive Officer NPO Mohammad Alamgir Chaudhry said that the government of Pakistan is committed to increase production. The event was attended by NPO CEO Mohammad Alamgir Chaudhry and Chairperson PEIRA Ms Zia Batool. The CEO of NPO informed about the roadmap on increase in national product. Alamgir Chaudhry said that the MoU was aimed at increasing the productivity of the two institutions together. There is an atmosphere of competition in the world and better production is necessary to compete with it.He said that Singapore spearheaded the production movement in the best possible way and achieved the results. The subject is being added to the curriculum to further the productivity movement in Pakistan,he added. Addressing the function, Chairperson PEIRA Zia Batool said that socio-economic development is achieved through productivity. The services of international experts are being sought to enhance the capacity of the faculty. Awareness in this regard will be created in educational institutions, she added.













