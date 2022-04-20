Cabinet briefed on economic disaster of PTI govt: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the federal cabinet was briefed on the economic disaster, unprecedented criminally irresponsible fiscal acts during the past 4 years by Imran Khan.

In a tweet, she said that during Imran’s rule, inflation, poverty, unemployment, debts and deficits rose.

She maintained that Imran Khan’s term was marred by corruption and this was the reality of Naya Pakistan.

Quoting the figures, she said that in the fiscal year 2017-18, GDP growth stood at 6.1 percent which fell to only 4 percent in 2021-22.

She further highlighted that in 2017-18, the CPI inflation was at 3.9 percent which shoot up to 10.9 percent in 2021-22 whereas the SPI inflation which was at 0.9 percent in 2017-18 increased to 17.3 percent.

The food inflation which stood at 2.3 percent during 2017-18 shoot up to 10.2 percent, she stated.