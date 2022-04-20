Federal cabinet to discuss seven-point agenda with PM Shahbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the first meeting of the federal cabinet, which will soon start meeting to discuss a seven-point plan.

Prime Minister’s House will be used for the meeting. The federal cabinet will be briefed by different divisions.

There is also a seven-point agenda for the meeting of the federal cabinet that has been made public.

As soon as everyone in the cabinet is ready, they’ll be shown how the e-cabinet works. They will also be told about the current economic situation and how to deal with it by the finance department.

There will be a report on energy and fuel issues for the cabinet to read.

If you want to know about law and order, you’ll get a report from the interior department.

The cabinet meeting will also talk about a notice from the economic coordination committee (ECC).

On Tuesday, the ECC meeting took place. The cabinet will also agree with the decisions that were made there (yesterday).