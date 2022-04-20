PM stresses enhanced Pak-UK trade, investment ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the importance of enhanced trade and investment ties with the United Kingdom and stressed the need for elevating the relationship to a strategic level.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner, who called him this morning.

The High Commissioner congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the prime minister and conveyed the best wishes of the British government.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his congratulatory tweet.

The prime minister added that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on historical linkages and convergent interests on a broad range of issues.

Highlighting the positive bridge-building role played by around 1.6 million Pakistani diasporas residing in the UK, the prime minister emphasized the need of strengthening cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential.

The prime minister also appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister and expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation.