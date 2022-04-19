US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar is slated to arrive in Islamabad today (Tuesday), with a trip to Azad Kashmir being the centrepiece of her itinerary.

According to local media, a top official at the Foreign Office confirmed the visit, despite the fact that neither side has made an official statement.

Omar would meet with Pakistan’s top officials and travel to Azad Kashmir.

Omar, 37, is a Democrat who represents Minnesota in Congress, and she is one of just two Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018.

She has consistently expressed her support for Kashmiris in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir. Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annexation of Kashmir in 2019, Omer called for an immediate resumption of communication, as well as respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom, as well as de-escalation in Kashmir, saying that international organisations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground.