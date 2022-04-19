Chaudhry Abdur Rehman urged PM to appoint HEC chairman on merit

Chaudhry Abdur Rehman Chairman of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanding to appoint Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman on merit and in a transparent way.

Chaudhary Abdur Rehman said that appointing the HEC chairman on merit will be the right decision to save higher education in the country.

Furthermore, he claimed that HEC’s distinctive policies actually damaged the private sector universities in the past contrary to the contributions that have been provided by the private sector universities in the promotion of higher education.

He said that HEC was established to get funding, monitoring, regulation and acceptance of higher education.

Chaudhary Abdur Rehman demanded the PM to constitute a Search Committee composed of the unbiased international educationist to search and recommend the HEC chairman.

The association chairman said that 178 out of 180 vice-chancellors of universities rejected the HEC policies.