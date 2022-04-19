UAE govt announces new entry visas and residency rules

The UAE government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Foreigners’ Entry and Residence, aimed at bolstering the UAE’s position as an ideal location for living, working and investing.

The executive regulations detail the various types of entry visas and residence permits, as well as their terms and conditions. The new entry and residence system aims to attract and retain global talents and skilled workers from all over the world, while also increasing the job market’s competitiveness and flexibility and instilling a strong sense of security among UAE residents and families.

The Golden Residence Scheme has been significantly amended to simplify eligibility requirements and broaden beneficiary categories. This ten-year residence is reserved for investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and front-line heroes.

The amendments permit the holder of a Golden Residence to sponsor family members including spouses and children regardless of their age, as well as to sponsor support services (domestic) labourers indefinitely. Additionally, there are no restrictions on the maximum duration of stay outside of the UAE required to maintain the validity of the Golden Residence.

Additionally, there are benefits for family members that allow them to remain in the UAE following the death of the original Golden Residence holder until the expiration of their permit.

The Scientists’ Golden Residence

This residency is awarded on the recommendation of the Emirates Scientists Council to scientists and researchers with significant achievements and influence in their field.

The candidate should hold a doctoral or master’s degree from one of the world’s top universities in the fields of engineering, technology, life sciences, or natural sciences. The candidate should have demonstrated significant accomplishments in the field of research.

Professionals’ Golden Quarters

This category has been significantly expanded to attract highly skilled workers with educational credentials and professional experience in a variety of fields, including medicine, science and engineering, information technology, business and administration, education, law, culture, and social sciences.

Applicants must hold a valid employment contract in the UAE and be classified in the first or second occupational level according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization’s classification system, which is aligned with the International Labour Organization’s International Standard of Classification of Occupations (ISCO).

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent education is required, as is a monthly salary of at least (30) thirty thousand dirhams.

Exceptional Talents Golden Residence

This residence is reserved for the world’s most accomplished individuals in critical fields. It is given solely on the basis of ability, regardless of educational background, employment status, monthly income, or professional level.

It requires the recommendation or approval of a federal or local government entity and recognises exceptional individuals in the fields of culture, art, sports, digital technology, inventors and innovators, and other critical fields.

Real Estate Investors’ Golden Residence

Golden Residence is available to real estate investors upon the acquisition of property worth at least AED2 million.

Investors are also eligible for the Golden Residence under the new amendments if they purchase a property using a loan from one of the designated local banks. Golden Residence is also available to investors who purchase one or more off-plan properties from approved local real estate companies for a minimum of AED2 million.

Entrepreneurial Residence in Gold

The executive regulations establish flexible eligibility requirements for entrepreneurs seeking the Golden Residence; an entrepreneur must own or be a partner in a startup registered in the country that falls under the category of small and medium-sized enterprises SME and generates annual revenues of at least AED1 million.

Additionally, approval of a startup idea by an official business incubator, the Ministry of Economy, or the responsible local authorities is sufficient to qualify for the Golden Residence in this category.

Additionally, if the individual is a founder (one of the founders) of a previous entrepreneurial project (projects) that were sold for a total value of at least AED7 million, he is eligible for Golden Residence. Projects or ideas must first be approved by the Ministry of Economy or the appropriate local authorities.

Exceptional Students and Graduates Are Eligible for the Golden Visa

This residence is targeted at high-achieving secondary school students in the UAE, as well as outstanding graduates from UAE universities and the world’s top 100 universities, based on specific criteria such as academic performance (cumulative average), graduation year, and university classification.

Unparalleled Benefits from New Housing Types

Significant enhancements include the addition of new five-year residence tracks to attract talents, skilled professionals, independent contractors, investors, and entrepreneurs. Additionally, additional benefits are offered to facilitate family members’ residence, as well as longer flexible grace periods of up to six months to remain in the country after a residence permit is cancelled or expired, in addition to facilitating and simplifying the requirements for all residence types.

Eco-Friendly Housing for Highly Qualified Personnel

A new pathway that allows skilled employees to live in the United States for five years without the assistance of a sponsor or employer.

Applicants must hold a valid employment contract and be classified as first, second, or third occupational levels by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent is required as a minimum educational level, and the salary should not be less than fifteen thousand dirhams.

Green Home for Self-Employment and Freelancing

In keeping with the growing importance of flexible work models, this track allows freelancers and self-employed individuals to obtain a five-year residency in the UAE without the need for a sponsor or employer.

It requires the applicant to obtain a freelance/self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, have a bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma, and have earned at least AED360,000 in self-employment over the previous two years, or demonstrate financial solvency throughout his stay in the country.

Investor or Partner’s Green Residence

This residence was created to encourage investment; it provides investors with five years of residency if they establish or participate in commercial activities. It takes the place of the previous two-year residence.

Requirements, such as investment approval and evidence of investment. If an investor (partner) owns multiple licences, the total capital investment will be calculated. It is mandatory to obtain approval from the local authorities.

Family Members Gain New Benefits

Family members receive additional benefits under the new system. A resident may bring his or her family members, including spouses and children, without difficulty.

Children’s ages have been increased to 25 (previously 18), and unmarried daughters have no age limit. Without regard for their age, children of determination are granted a residence permit.

The Green Residence holder may bring his or her first-degree relatives, and in all cases, the family members’ residency shall be equivalent to that of the original residence holder.

Visa Reform: A New System

The new system provides visitors to the UAE with a range of visa options based on their intended purpose of visit. For the first time, new types of visas are made available without the need for a host or sponsor. Significant enhancements include streamlining entry requirements for all visa types and providing visitors with flexible visa durations that match their needs and the purpose of their visit. Additionally, all entry visas are available for single or multiple entries, are renewable for comparable period(s), and are valid for 60 days from the date of issuance.

Entry Visa for Job Research

This visa was created to attract young talents and skilled professionals to the country in order to explore job opportunities; it does not require a sponsor or host. It is available to those classified as having the first, second, or third skill level by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as recent graduates from the world’s top 500 universities, with a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent as the minimum educational level.

Allowing investors and entrepreneurs to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE is made easier by the absence of a sponsor or host.

Visa Tourist

Along with the standard tourist visa sponsored by the UAE’s tourism industry, a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa was introduced.

This type does not require a sponsor and allows the holder to stay in the country for up to 90 consecutive days. The stay may be extended for a similar period if the total stay does not exceed 180 days in a calendar year.

This visa requires proof of a bank balance of $4,000 or its foreign currency equivalent during the six months preceding the submission of the application.