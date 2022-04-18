Toshakhana controversy: Imran Khan speaks up about corruption allegations on Farah Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday responded to the Toshakana controversy and said they were his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not.

The issue came to light last week when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan, during his tenure, sold Toshakhana gifts in Dubai worth Rs140 million.

About the PML-N and rival party’s allegations regarding selling gifts from toshakhana, the former PM said “I deposited a gift sent by a president at my residence. Whatever I took from Toshakana is on record. I purchased the gifts after paying 50% of the cost.”

He said that the PTI government changed the policy of retaining gifts and increased the price from 15% to 50%.

When asked about corruption allegations against her wife’s friend Farhat Shehzadi (Farah Khan), the PTI chief said that Farah Khan had no official position or ministry so she cannot exert that much influence upon the government or bureaucracy.

Maryam Nawaz had alleged that Farah Khan, a friend of Bushra Bibi, received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice.