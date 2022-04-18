Shehbaz wants Diamer-Bhasha dam completed by 2026

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to complete Diamer-Bhasha Dam project by 2026 instead of 2029. “Nothing in this world is impossible; therefore, efforts to complete the project by 2026 instead of 2029 should be made,” came the directive during the premier’s address at the dam site.

Shehbaz said the project was started by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016 and was advanced by his successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“There is a need to think seriously about starting a powerhouse here and to encourage international investors to invest here,” the premier said.

He said the dam would play a key role in improving economy and irrigating agricultural lands.

The premier said he was getting briefings on different ministries and departments since he took the office of prime minister, says a news report.

“Be it the ministry of finance, power or petroleum, almost four years have been wasted gives goose-bumps.”

The prime minister further said non-hydel power plants for thousands of megawatts of electricity were inactive. He said there was neither abundant oil nor gas. “What could be a bigger incompetence than this?” The premier vowed to tell the nation facts in this regard and said he will cease to be a “servant” of Pakistan the day he tried to distort facts. Shehbaz had earlier directed immediate completion of Rawal Chowk flyover without compromising quality. Accompanied by authorities concerned, he reached the construction site early Saturday morning where he was given a briefing. The premier directed completion of the project by September 1, 2022, noting that the project stalled for many months. He also ordered an inquiry into reasons behind the delay, and third party audit.

Shehbaz said public interest projects should be completed within the stipulated time. “A project like this should be completed within six months […] delay in its construction is adding to public woes.”

The prime minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work, saying lethargy and complacency were the apparent reasons behind the delayed project. He said even mega projects in the country had been accomplished within a period of two years but why this minor project was hitting the snags. He said it was the central chowk and closure of work on the project had been causing public nuisance. He also raised questions about the award of contracts, construction company’s profile, landscaping and service lines etc. The project was initiated during 2020 and its completion period was two years. Meanwhile, Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal and Balochistan Awami Party parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Leaders of both parties congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of the office of Prime Minister and expressed their resolve to work closely with the federal government for socio-economic prosperity of the country.

PML-N Members of the National Assembly Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah were also present. The prime minister appreciated Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi and their leaders for showing resolve to work collectively for strengthening of the democracy and public welfare.