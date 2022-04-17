PM greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his greetings to the Christian community, living in Pakistan and across the globe, on the celebrations of Easter.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister lauded the services rendered by the Christian community in all walks of life since the creation of Pakistan. “Happy Easter to the Christian community in Pakistan & around the world.

We greatly value & laud the services that our Christian Pakistanis have rendered in all walks of life since the creation of Pakistan. Let us all spread the shared message of peace, inclusivity & love,” he said in a tweet. I

n a separate message, the prime minister expressed the resolve to ensure progress, prosperity, and constitutional rights of the minorities. He said the Christians and all other Pakistani minorities had been their asset and source of strength.