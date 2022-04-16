Six MEPCO officials, employees suspended over occurrence of untoward incidents

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to suspend six officials and employees over occurrence of fatal and non-fatal incidents.

Ex-XEN Mian Channu Raees Ahmad Khan, SDO Muhammad Shakir, Muhammad Shakir, line superintendent-I Muhammad Kashif and Mushtaq Ahmed have been suspended over death of Lineman -I Mukhtar Ahmad during duty.

Likewise, Line Superintendent-I Muhammad Idrees and Line superintendent-II Atif Faraz of Gulgasht sub division have also been suspended over non-fatal incident took place with Linemen-II Javed Ahmad and Muhammad Muzamil.

All officers and employees have been directed to report to Regional Complaint Centre of MEPCO Headquarters Multan.