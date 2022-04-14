Cosmetologist Sana Salman is also an event manager, wholesaler and a businesswoman

Based in the US, Sana Salman does not sit still. She is a woman with many talents and focusses on utilising her intellect, skills and entrepreneurial mind-set to good use. She, in an exclusive interview with Daily Times, talks about her venture into event management, helming Global Partners Consulting, her certificate in cosmetology, wholesale and time management.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on expanding my wholesale business in the United States. We’ve established a third party logistic warehouse where we provide solution-based services for sellers on Amazon and other ecommerce platform. We are establishing links and approvals with local US brands and distributors for wholesale where we will be providing our client a custom based solution to start their wholesale business with local brands. Alongside consulting them for USA immigration for better job opportunities and having a better lifestyle.

You are also a certified cosmetologist. For the uninitiated, could you explain what that is and the nature of it?

Cosmetology is the art and science beautifying the hair, nails and skin. Having the passion for beauty and hair lead me to this direction when I moved to united states, been related to fashion industry I experienced the backstage chaos behind the fashion shows and beauty events, I believe if you look beautiful you feel confident and powerful, which lead me to become a makeup artist and hair stylist. I have been involved in personality grooming and makeovers. I love how a simple change in your look can boost your confidence level. I graduated from Houston training school for cosmetology in year 2021.

Tell us about Apex Events.

Event Management is in my blood, the energy when you are on ground executing an event is beyond description for me, Presenting and hosting high delegations and representing an idea in front of thousands of audiences is an ART. Apex events has taught me how to work in pressure and executing remarkable events. Apex events had hosted B2b delegations, seminars and live concerts with leading singers.

You are also a wife and a mother. How do you balance these roles alongside running a business?

Starting your own company is very much like having a baby: You begin with the seed of an idea and labour to bring it into reality, then dedicate yourself to nurturing your creation and helping it grow and flourish. The energy and dedication required to be a successful entrepreneur can be extraordinary. As a business founder and mother, I’ve found myself in this position many times, trying to balance my entrepreneurial ventures with my efforts to create a warm and loving environment for my two daughters. I won’t lie, I’ve struggled to find harmony between these two roles and more than once has one part of my life been momentarily overshadowed by the demands of the other. With practice, however, I’ve learned some lessons that make it easier to create symmetry in my life between these two roles. I’ve found that outlining my life’s big aspirations is easy. I have a clear vision for my company’s long-term growth and I know the important principles and values that I want to instil in my daughters. The smaller, day-to-day goals that will lead me toward fulfilling these ambitions, however, can be harder to set. Putting aside time each morning for a quick daily goal-setting session has helped me enormously. I believe women can do anything she puts her thoughts too; Women have been made to do multiple tasks. I guess the key is being organised, you need to be on your toe when you are running a family and a business. I plan my day ahead, actually my weeks ahead. In balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship, forgetting to take care of yourself is easy. But you’re the glue that holds everything together! I learned the hard way that neglecting my own health, physical and mental, can lead to worse performance as a boss and as a caregiver. Between sleep, exercise and unplugging mentally, finding time to fulfil my own needs and recharge makes me more effective in everything I do.

Being a businesswoman is a far hectic and demanding job than working as an employee somewhere? Why didn’t you take the easy way out and hold a 9am to 5pm job instead?

Freedom of choice! The ability to choose your lifestyle is Time Freedom. The ability to make time for the people around you is Time Freedom. And the ability to do whatever you want, what you truly love every single day of every single week WITHOUT having to follow a strict working and daily schedule is Time Freedom. It means not having to give control of your life, of your time, and your existence to someone else. I’m not hating on 9-5 jobs. They’re a great tool. They can provide structure, resources, and a foundation needed to build and invest in great things. Think about this for a moment. How would it feel for you to Wake up at the time of your choice, live your passion, earn a generous amount of money, live a simple, yet happy life and have complete control over your life? Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? Well, most people in the world want this in their lives. A simple happy life with good friends, amazing loved ones, a decent lifestyle and no worries.

Tell us a little about Global Partners Consulting? How did it all begin for you?

GlobalPartner is an on-demand consulting agency based in Houston, Texas servicing individuals, small and mid-sized businesses. We offer a complete range of e-commerce solution based business services. GlobalPartner provides turn-key and custom-tailored solutions for all our business clients. From basic incorporation services to evaluating your existing ecommerce business eligibility for USA Immigration Visas, you can rely on our talented team of corporate professionals to fulfil your corporate needs. It all started with a desire to bring effective business solutions under one roof, where individuals who are not based in US can find custom based services as their business requirements starring from drafting a business plan, creating and formation of company in US, management solutions whether you need a 10-minute conversation to get over the next obstacle or are looking for an extended partnership to position you for success or have a passion to have a CEO of your own company. Global Partner not only provides the business consulting services but also provides Immigration services for business owners in investment category through our legal attorney’s. Our experienced immigration team will help you get a business visa or change of status on your visa based on your e-business store. For most of our clients, this means having global resources and the ability to provide international corporate solutions on a truly local level. Protecting your legal interests requires significant professional support.