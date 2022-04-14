Ombudsman appoints advisor in regional office to address complaints

Keeping in view of an increasing number of complaints Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Wednesday has expanded the jurisdiction of the regional ombudsman office and appointed Abdul Ghafoor Baig a retired commissioner of KP government at the regional Office Abbottabad as an advisor to provide uninterrupted and immediate justice to the people of the region. The advisor was appointed to address the increasing number of complaints and immediate resolution of issues pertaining to the federal government especially delay in implementation of any kind of contracts, non-payment of bank checks, delay in payment of pensions of government employees and delay in arrears, delay in payment of medical bills and employees’ house rent allowance and other disputes.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig took the oath and assumed charge in the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad. While speaking on this occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Baig said about the importance of the Federal Ombudsman’s Office and said that the office has come into existence under the Presidential Order of 1983, the main purpose of which is to redress the grievances against mismanagement in the Federal institutions. He said that the complainant can register his complaint on plain paper. The Advisor Abdul Ghafoor Baig further said that a complainant may file his complaint against any federal Government Department in Hazara Division through any convenient means i.e. online, via personal visit, email, or in form of a letter, etc.