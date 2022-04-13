Will carry forward Nawaz Sharif’s course of development: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that he would carry forward the development course of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister, responding to a tweet by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, also his elder brother, resolved to steer the nation and country out of all prevailing issues through the untiring efforts.

The PML-N Quaid who is currently in London since November 2019 for medical treatment, had said in a tweet that Shehbaz Sharif got premiership through a constitutional process, in an extremely difficult circumstance.

He also extended good wishes to the prime minister and prayed for strength to him to serve the masses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the PML-N Quaid for his love, support, and guidance.