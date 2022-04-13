Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola wedding — bride’s dress had a special message from her mother

Model-chef Brooklyn Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, recently tied the knot with actor Nicola Peltz in an intimate ceremony in Miami. For the occasion, Peltz opted for a stunning custom Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown. The strappy white ensemble featured a body-hugging fit with a square neckline and a long train. It was styled with a thin sheer white veil with lace overlay and matching hand gloves. She teamed the look with diamond earrings and white satin platform shoes. The dress, according to Peltz’s stylist Leslie Fremar, is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen, Vogue reported. “It was the ultimate couture experience,” she said, as she revealed that the custom wedding look took almost a year to complete.













